LaBonne’s closing on Sundays

PROSPECT — LaBonne’s Markets announced this week its stores will close on Sundays.

The local supermarket chain said the decision was made to give workers a day of rest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our team has been doing an incredible job keeping our stores running on all cylinders, and we want to thank them by giving them a day of rest and relaxation,” the store announced via a statement on its Facebook page.

In addition to Prospect, LaBonne’s also has locations in Watertown, Woodbury and Salisbury.