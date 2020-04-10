Lamont prolongs business closings

By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont announced extended business closings Thursday as he and his top aides sought to assure the business community about the administration planning for reopening workplaces and marketplaces.

Lamont stated during an hour-long teleconference call that he will be extending the current emergency closures of bars, restaurants and other nonessential businesses through May 20.

Lamont disclosed the planned extensions to the 5,000 listeners on the call when he responded to a question about whether eating and drinking establishments would be allowed to reopen after April 30.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey acted jointly on March 16 to order bars and restaurants in all three states closed to limit the spread of coronavirus disease 2019. The orders limited food service to takeout and delivery only. The Connecticut order runs through April 30.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association has said the shutdown order covers more than 8,500 eating and drinking establishments in the state.

Lamont on March 20 ordered all but designated essential businesses to close to the public. The order permitted nonessential retailers to continue to be staffed to take orders via telephone, internet, mail, or drop box, as well as provide curbside pick-up or delivery.

The March 20 order authorized David Lehman, the state commissioner of Department Economic and Community Development, to designate businesses as essential or nonessential.

In response to a question, Lehman initially told participants on Thursday afternoon’s teleconference call that no determination had been made on whether eating and drinking establishments would be allowed to reopen after April 30.

Lamont disclosed the closure order was being extended three more weeks when he made his wrap-up comments at the end of the call. He also discussed the extension late during a daily news briefing on the status of coronavirus outbreak and the state response.

Lamont and Lehman told the business representatives that the administration has started planning for a gradual resumption of businesses after the coronavirus break starts to subside.

The governor, Lehman and other top administration officials, and the district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration discussed state and federal emergency relief efforts on Thursday’s call.

Lehman and DECD Deputy Commissioner Gwendolyn Thames advised the first tranche of state-funded bridge loans are expected to be processed over the next two weeks.

The Connecticut Recovery Bridge Loan Program is offering businesses and nonprofits with 100 or fewer employees one-year interest-free loans of up to $75,000. Initially, a $25 million loan fund was established, but the amount was subsequently doubled.

The bridge loan program has temporarily stopped accepting applications after receiving more than 4,000 applications within a day of its March 26 launch.