PROSPECT — The Prospect Lions Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarship.

The scholarship is open to students who live in Prospect and are furthering their education beyond high school.

To apply, students must mail their name, address, phone number, proof of acceptance to an institute of higher learning, and a brief essay titled “Why I believe I should receive the Lions Scholarship” to Prospect Lions Club, P.O. Box 7173, Prospect, CT 06712.

The deadline to apply is May 30.