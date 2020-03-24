Mayor announces first confirmed case of coronavirus in borough

By Elio Gugliotti and Paul Hughes, Staff

NAUGATUCK — A Naugatuck resident has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the borough.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess announced the confirmed case in a message to residents Monday night. Hess, who didn’t provide any information on the resident, said the individual has been working directly with the Naugatuck Valley Health District and officials have taken precautions.

As of Monday morning, data available on the state’s website, portal.ct.gov, didn’t list a case in Naugatuck. Hess issued his message shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to rise across the state as more people are tested.

State Epidemiologist Matthew L. Cartter advised Monday that the rate of coronavirus infection can be expected to double every three to five days.

State officials reported Monday that there were 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 54 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since the first positive result involving a Connecticut resident on March 8.

More than 4,500 tests of COVID-19 have been completed, but Cartter estimated thousands more state residents have been infected.

He said the number of hospitalizations is likely to run in the thousands, and the number of deaths will exceed the typical 300 to 600 seen in an average flu season.

The borough has taken a number of precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including closing parks. Public access to Town Hall is also restricted. Residents are encouraged to conduct all town-related business over the phone or online, Hess said.

Residents can email unifiedcommand@naugatuck-ct.gov with questions related to the coronavirus.

Below is the message issued by Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess:

Good Afternoon,

We have received confirmation of our first case of the virus in Naugatuck. The individual who has contracted the virus has been working directly with the health department, the health department has confirmed that there is no risk to the community with regard to this case and all appropriate precautions have been taken. Any questions about this case should be directed to the 211 COVID-19 Call Center. In a further effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines, access to the Town Hall has been restricted. Residents are encouraged to conduct all town related business over the phone or internet. Residents can call any department; all departments are in operation. Naugatuck public schools have begun their online learning program beginning today. Anyone needing assistance can visit the school website (https://www.naugatuck.k12.ct.us/). Mobile testing sites are operating at St. Mary’s and Waterbury hospitals as well as Griffin Hospital in Derby. Residents are reminded that they need a written order from a doctor to be tested. Individuals that would like to volunteer to assist those in need are asked to contact the United Way of Naugatuck at 203-729-1564 (https://unitedwaynaugatuck.org/). We all know there’s lots of rumors flying around so you can get your best information by visiting the town website and you can also contact unified command by email at unifiedcommand@naugatuck-ct.gov. The governor’s stay safe, stay home policy goes into effect at 8 PM tonight let’s all follow the policy.

Let’s stay healthy and be safe,

Pete Hess

Mayor

Borough of Naugatuck