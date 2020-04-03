Metro-North switching to buses on Waterbury line

WATERBURY — Substitute buses will begin running in place of trains on the Waterbury branch Monday.

Metro-North Railroad, which operates the rail line for the state Department of Transportation, said ridership is down more than 90% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While travel restrictions remain in place, the DOT asks the public to avoid using public transit except for essential traveling, such as commuting to work and obtaining food and medication. Customers should stay at least six feet apart and anyone feeling sick should not use public transportation.

Buses and trains are being cleaned more frequently, the DOT said. The substitute bus service will be provided by Peter Pan.

The bus schedule will roughly follow train departure and arrival times. Customers are asked to check www.mnr.info/mnr for an updated schedule and encouraged to pre-purchase tickets before boarding.