Naugatuck farmers market to open

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck farmers market opens for the season Wednesday.

The market, which will feature several vendors, is on the Naugatuck Green on Division Street. The market is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are asked to maintain social distancing and not to touch the produce. Vendors will gather items for customers.

Naugatuck Senior Center Harvey Frydman will distribute vouchers from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program to senior citizens 60 years old and older. Vouchers are accepted by select vendors. For information on the vouchers, call Frydman at 203-720-7069.

For information on the market, email Terri Takacs at ttakacs@naugatuck-ct.gov.