Naugatuck fireworks cut short due to explosion  

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck’s fireworks show ended abruptly Thursday night due to what police called a “significant malfunction” with the display.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown to watch the fireworks, which started at 9:30 p.m. After about 10 minutes, there was a loud explosion and the fireworks stopped.

Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said there was a detonation at the ground level where the fireworks display was set up about halfway through the show. He said there were no injuries.

The fireworks were shot from the area of Breen Field off Hotchkiss Street. McAllister said there is minimal damage the facility.

Officials said the remaining fireworks must be discharged to dispose of them safely. Police said officials plan to set off the remaining fireworks at around midnight.

The Naugatuck Fire Marshal’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the explosion with assistance of Naugatuck police.