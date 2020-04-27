Police searching for person who abandoned kittens

NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for the person or people who abandoned two kittens — one of which subsequently died — on Hunters Mountain Road Saturday morning.

Police said someone in a white vehicle left the kittens in the area of the 200 block of Hunters Mountain Road at about 11:30 a.m. As the person drove away, police said, the vehicle drove over and killed one of the kittens. Police said witnesses reported the incident, and no further details were available on the vehicle or suspect.

Police described both kittens as brown, domestic short-haired tabbies about 5 to 6 weeks old. Animal control officers cared for the surviving kitten, a male that is in good health, and placed the kitten with a local animal rescue organization. The rescue organization found the kitten a permanent home, according to animal control.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.