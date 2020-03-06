Naugatuck police holding a citizen’s academy

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department is holding a citizen’s academy to give 20 people an inside look into the different aspects of a police department.

The academy runs for nine weeks on Wednesdays from March 25 to May 20. Classes are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Naugatuck Police Department, 211 Spring St.

The academy will touch on a variety of topics through lectures and hands-on activities, Sgt. Alexia Castro said. For example, she said, one class will cover traffic stops. Officers will discuss traffic stop procedures with the class, then class members will participate in mock traffic stops in the department’s parking lot. Topics will also include use of force, driving under the influence, and criminal investigations and forensics.

Castro said the academy is part of the department’s overall outreach effort to foster better relationships between police and the community. She said the officers teaching courses will be Naugatuck officers.

The academy is free and open to Naugatuck residents, business owners or individuals with a vested interest in the community. The academy is limited to 20 people on a first come, first served basis. People must be at least 18 years old and pass a background screening to participate in the academy. The deadline to apply is March 13.

For information or an application, email Castro at acastro@naugatuckpd.org or Officer Matthew DaSilva at mdasilva@naugatuckpd.org. Applications are also available at the department.