Naugatuck police to resume fingerprinting services

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department will resume fingerprinting services for pistol permit and employment applications June 17.

Fingerprinting will be done by appointment only. Police also ask that people wear a facial mask, provide a temperature check and answer screening questions regarding any symptoms or exposure to COVID-19.

Pistol permit applications are available online at naugatuckpd.org.

To make an appointment, contact Training Officer Matthew Dasilva at 203-729-5221 ext. 2598 or mdasilva@naugatuckpd.org. Email is preferred.