Naugatuck Valley Health District provides coronavirus update

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Naugatuck and Beacon Falls residents dropped as a result of duplicate cases and updated information on where people live.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported Tuesday there have been 407 confirmed cases in Naugatuck and 56 in Beacon Falls since the outbreak started. The number of Naugatuck cases is five less than what the health district reported Monday and nine less than last Thursday’s report. On Monday, the health district reported there had been 57 cases in Beacon Falls.

The updated figures are the result of health officials continuing to identify duplicate cases in the state’s electronic disease surveillance system as well as several individuals whose addresses were updated and don’t live in the health district’s jurisdiction, according to a news release.

There have been 37 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus and three probable deaths in Naugatuck, according to the health district, and none in Beacon Falls.

As of last Friday, the Chesprocott Health District reported there have been 74 cases in Prospect and no coronavirus-related deaths in town.