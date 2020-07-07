Naugatuck woman hospitalized after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — An 18-year-old Naugatuck woman was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the head during the early morning hours on Monday, police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., New Haven police said officers responded to a report of gunshot victim who arrived by car at Yale New Haven Hospital at about 1 a.m. Police said a gunman on foot shot at the victim who was in a passing car in the area of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Police said the woman, who was not identified, was in stable condition on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.