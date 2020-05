NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Ecumenical Outreach Network is hosting a free sloppy Joes dinner on Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner is takeout only. Anyone is welcome to pick up a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 210 Church St. People must be present to get a meal.

For information, call Judy at 203-640-5199.