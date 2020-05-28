New trail in borough offers hikers another option

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — While many leisure activities remain off limits due to the coronavirus outbreak, local hiking trails offer people a recreational activity that can get them up and out of their homes.

Borough officials finished laying out a new trail this month to give hikers another option.

The new Meshattuck Trail, which is marked with Naugatuck garnet colors, is part of the Nichols Road trail network and connects with the Hop Brook trail system in Middlebury.

“We always wanted to do it and have been working on it, but because of COVID-19 we finished it and expedited it so people would have more options,” said Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess as he led a reporter on a short hike May 14 to show off the new trail.

Hikers can access the Meshattuck Trail on Nichols Road, where there is a gravel parking lot. About 50 yards from the lot there is a trail that connects with the Larkin State Bridle Trail. Hikers can follow the bridle trail for about a quarter mile until they see garnet colored markings and the opening to the Meshattuck Trail, which is nearly half a mile long.

“We connected everything together, so you can have a lot more options,” Hess said.

Volunteers helped with the trail system including Gary Vitiello and Vincent Siefer, a Naugatuck-based engineer who helped build a small wooden bridge across the Meshattuck Brook near the bridle trail.

Hess believes more people are using trails as many businesses and activities remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he also feels that many residents aren’t aware of the trails that are in the borough.

“One thing is, not just theses trails but our other trails, people in Naugatuck do not realize that they’re there and they’re beautiful,” Hess said.

The Naugatuck State Forest, which isn’t connected to the Nichols Road trail network, offers plenty of hiking opportunities as well as scenic waterfalls at Spruce Brook gorge.

Hikers can access the Naugatuck State Forest through Spruce Brook Road off Hunters Mountain Road. One trail that leads to Spruce Brook gorge can be reached by going to end of Spruce Brook Road, past the High Rock Shooting Range, to a parking lot. From there, it’s a short hike on a dirt path along the train tracks to connect with a trail with blue markings that leads the way to the waterfalls.

Hess said the hiking trails offer several benefits for people.

“During the crisis, first of all it gives them something to do that’s fun. Secondly, it improves and strengthens their breathing, and thirdly, especially on our newer trails, it gives them a place to meditate and find serenity,” Hess said.

Jake Kielbus, a Naugatuck resident who was hiking in the state forest May 14, said he comes to Spruce Brook gorge about five times a week to immerse himself in the cold water of one of several swimming holes.

“It’s good for anxiety, depression, increases your immunity levels. Your body becomes more alkaline and diseases just can’t thrive in that type of environment,” Kielbus said.

“So I’ve been practicing it every day almost since December, even if it’s been like 20 degrees outside.”

Kielbus said he also comes out to hike.

“I have a real close relationship with nature and I think this is the best time in the year because everything starts turning green, everything starts budding,” Kielbus said “As you can see all the green moss and everything is just spectacular. I just think it’s really good for your mental health.”

Maps of the trails in the borough are available in a mail slot in the lobby of Naugatuck Town Hall.

In Beacon Falls, Park Ranger Allan Banyacsky said the number of people hiking has grown exponentially since the weather warmed, especially on the weekends.

Matthies Memorial Park on Pines Bridge Road in Beacon Falls is a popular destination for hikers with multiple trails around Carrington Pond. The Naugatuck State Forest can also be accessed in town at the end of Cold Spring Road.

In Prospect, the Prospect Land Trust Board of Directors has kept its properties open for hikers.

Kathan Woods, open space located in between Matthews Street, Plank Road and Route 68, offers hikers the opportunity to go for a trek along a blue trail. Public access is available at the end of Boardman Drive.

People hiking are urged to continue to be cautious, observe guidelines for social distancing, and not go into a park or trail if there is a large amount of people already there.

“Everyone is anxious to get out and enjoy the warm weather after winter and to visit their favorite place such as the beach, outdoor dining establishment or recreational field,” Banyacsky said. “Many of these places are closed, so many people who never were on a trail are now flocking to them for the first time.”