NHS to destroy academic folders

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck High School officials announced the school will destroy the academic folders of members of the class of 2013.

The school will maintain the permanent record card of graduates to produce transcripts and verification of graduation. Graduates from the class of 2013 can submit a written request for their academic folder by July 20. Requests must be sent with current address, date of birth and contact number to: Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770 ATTN: Counseling Department.