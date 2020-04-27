Police believe truck associated with illegal dumping

NAUGATUCK — Police believe they have identified the vehicle associated with an illegal dumping incident in April.

Police said 50 tires were dumped behind Gar-Mac Screw Machine at 70 Great Hill Road in the Naugatuck Industrial Park. Police opened an investigation into the illegal dumping April 19.

Police said they identified a suspected vehicle — a pickup truck with a trailer filled with tires — in the dumping through surveillance footage. Police released a photo of the pickup truck and asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.