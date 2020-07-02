Police charge man carrying a samurai-style sword

NAUGATUCK — A 35-year-old Naugatuck man is facing charges after police say he was carrying a sword and acting erratically Thursday morning.

At about 7 a.m., police said officers responded to reports of a partially clothed man carrying a sword in the area of Prospect Street and Union Street. Officers found the man, Gonzalo Ortiz, in the area of Linden Park, but he ran away when they attempted to speak with him, police said.

Officers believed Ortiz may be a danger to himself or others and found him a short time later by the Naugatuck River, police said. He complied with orders to surrender, police said.

Police said officers recovered a samurai-style sword with a 29-inch blade.

Police charged Ortiz with carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace. Ortiz was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and transferred to a local hospital for a behavioral evaluation.