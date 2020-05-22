Police charge man with abandoning dog

NAUGATUCK — Police have charged a 35-year-old borough man with cruelty to animals after they say he abandoned his dog.

Naugatuck Animal Control picked up a dog wandering on Locust Street May 17, according to police. The dog was and is in good health, according to animal control, but police said the dog’s owner didn’t contact authorities.

Police said on May 20 animal control officers identified the dog’s owner as Gerard Dougherty, of 158 Wooster St., and he was subsequently charged in connection to abandoning the dog.

Dougherty was released on a $500 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court June 17.

Police said the dog isn’t available for adoption right now, pending the disposition of this case.

Police said animal control is investigating three unrelated suspected cases of animal abuse and abandonment. Police anticipate seeking arrest warrants in these cases.