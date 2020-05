BEACON FALLS — Police are investigating attempted car break-ins reported Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Laurel Ledge Elementary School.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a gray Audi sedan with tinted windows. Police asked anyone with home surveillance footage of this vehicle or information to contact the Beacon Falls Police Department at 203-729-3313.

Police also reminded residents to keep their cars locked and any valuables out of sight.