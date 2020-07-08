Police investigating package store burglaries

NAUGATUCK — Two suspects burglarized a pair of package stores early Saturday morning.

Police said Town Line Fine Wine & Liquor on Prospect Street and Pete’s Package Store on North Main Street were broken into at about 6 a.m. Police said the burglaries occurred within 10 minutes of each, and the suspects stole cigarettes and liquor.

Police believe the suspects drove a newer model blue Kia Optima. The suspects concealed themselves with clothing, gloves and facial masks, but police believe one is possibly white and wore thick-framed glasses.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Det. Thomas McGarvey at 203-720-2584 or the Naugatuck Police Department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.