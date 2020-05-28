Police investigating theft of truck, items from cars

1 of 8

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck and various items from vehicles in the area of Tudor Lane, Davin Drive and Osborn Road between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police recovered the stolen 2016 Chevrolet Colorado later Monday in Stratford. Inside the pickup truck, officers found stolen items, including knives and sunglasses, police said.

Police believe the thefts are related.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owners of the stolen property (pictured above).

The thefts remain under investigation. Police asked anyone with information about the thefts to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.