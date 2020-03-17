Police looking for man reported missing  

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking help to locate a borough man who has been reported missing.

Police said James Ebron, 32, was last seen Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. at Southwood Apartments, 933 Rubber Ave.

Ebron is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a black strike down the leg, a black or gray hoodie, and black Nike sandals. Police said he was driving a White Honda Accord Coupe with a license plate number of 746-XUF.

Police asked anyone with information on Ebron to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.