Police mourn loss of officer, Beacon Falls resident

By Steve Bigham, Republican-American

OXFORD — The Oxford Police Department is remembering longtime officer Dennis D’Archangelo who died Friday morning after a long battle with cancer.

His death came just a day after dozens of police officers from various area police departments drove past his Beacon Falls home, lights on and sirens blaring, as a salute to his service.

D’Archangelo, 46, battled sarcoma, a rare form of cancer in the bones and soft tissues, for the past two years. Yet, he still came to work every day with the kind of positive outlook on life that inspired those around him, Oxford Resident State Trooper Robert Boroski said.

“He was a great police officer and an even better friend and family man,” Boroski said. “He loved his job and all the camaraderie that came with it.”

D’Archangelo leaves behind his wife, Kourtney, and son, Josh, 14.

“D-Train,” as he was known, was a 17-year veteran of the force and was promoted to the rank of corporal less than a year ago.

Boroski said D’Archangelo went through 12 different chemotherapy sessions during his illness, not once ever getting much good news. Still, Boroski said, the veteran cop persevered, coming to work every day, lifting weights and being a loving a husband and father.

“You never would have known he was sick in the way he looked or the way he approached his job,” Boroski said.

D’Archangelo earned Life Saving and Outstanding Service awards, along with several Unit Citations during his career.

The department started a GoFundMe campaign, “Officer Down Family Assistance,” to raise money for college for Josh. Boroski said $10,000 was raised in the first day, with a total of $23,455 by Tuesday afternoon, according to the site.