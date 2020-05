NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police are seeking help to identify a suspect who stole bottles of vodka from a package store on New Haven Road.

Police said a man took bottles of Grey Goose from Big Liquor, 1183 New Haven Road, at about 11:49 a.m. on May 7. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip hotline at 203-720-1010.