Police searching for suspect who smashed truck’s window

NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video throwing a rock through a window of a pickup truck parked in a driveway on Brittany Lane Sunday.

According to police, a person tried to enter the Ford pickup truck by smashing a window during the early morning hours. Police believe it’s related to similar incidents on Brittany Lane and Michelle Lane.

Police released video of the incident. The video shows a young male wearing black shorts and a red T-shirt around his neck, partially covering his face, throwing a large rock through one of the truck’s windows. He then runs off.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.