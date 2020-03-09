Police seek help to ID shoplifting suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking help to identify two men who police say stole more than $500 worth of razors and Crest Whitestrips from Stop & Shop.

Police said the two suspects took the razors and Crest Whitestrips from the supermarket on Rubber Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. on March 5. Police said the suspects concealed the items in their coats.

Police said surveillance footage showed the suspects get into a gray or silver Kia Soul and leave the area.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.