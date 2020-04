PROSPECT — The town’s Memorial Day parade is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Robert Chatfield announced Tuesday.

The town will still hold a small ceremony on Memorial Day, May 25, at 1 p.m. on the town Green on Center Street. Chatfield said officials will direct those attending the ceremony to practice social distancing.

“To me, it’s very important to remember the men and women who gave their lives,” Chatfield said.