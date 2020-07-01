Prospect holding car parade to celebrate holiday, graduates

PROSPECT — The town is holding a car parade Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July as well as high school and college graduates.

The parade is open to all residents who want to participate, and people are welcome to decorate their cars to celebrate the holiday. Mayor Robert Chatfield said students who graduated high school and college this spring are invited to participate and celebrate graduating, as well. He urged people to carpool, if possible.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Prospect Elementary School, 75 New Haven Road. People who want to participate are asked to meet at the school. The parade, which will have a police escort, will leave from the school and work its way mostly through side roads in town and then end on the Green on Center Street. The full parade route is available on the town’s website, www.townofprospect.org.