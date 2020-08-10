Prospect Library offering story walk

PROSPECT — Prospect Public Library is offering a story walk for patrons.

The story walk, which is designed to support family literacy while maintaining social distancing, features illustrations from the book “Cat’s Colors” by Airlie Anderson that have been turned into large signs and spread out outside the library. Patrons can read the story by walking to each sign. The walk starts at the library’s gazebo.

The story walk is available all day at the library, 17 Center St., through 4 p.m. Oct. 2. For information, call the library at 203-758-3001.