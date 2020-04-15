Prospect police investigating attempt burglary

PROSPECT — Police are investigating an attempt burglary at a restaurant on Waterbury Road.

Police said a man attempted to smash a glass door and pick the lock at Hometown Pizza at 47 Waterbury Road at about midnight on April 11. Police said the man, who was carrying a black garbage bag, couldn’t get in and left the restaurant at 12:08 a.m. Police said the man crossed Waterbury Road, also known as Route 69, and headed to the Cross Point Plaza.

Police described the man as white, in his mid-30s with a medium build and clean shaven. Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Officer Douglas Fairchild at 203-758-6150.