Prospect police investigating theft of wires, cables

PROSPECT — Police are investigating a theft of wires and cables from a company in the Prospect Industrial Park.

Police said an unknown man broke into a storage container at 24 Industrial Road at about 1:50 a.m. April 18. The man, police said, stole about $2,800 worth of copper wires and audio/video cables from inside and outside the storage container.

The man, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and glasses, drove a dark-colored, four-door SUV, according to police.

According to town records, 24 Industrial Road is a light industrial site owned by RTR Development LLC.

Police asked anyone with information on the theft to contact Officer John Kennelly or Trooper Timothy Van Deventer at 203-758-6609 or timothy.vandeventer@ct.gov.