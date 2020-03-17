Prospect police taking precautions

PROSPECT — Prospect police have implemented temporary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officers will address each call on an as-needed basis, police said. Police will contact people who called the department for a non-emergency to determine if an officer is required to respond to the scene. If an officer isn’t required to a respond, a report will be generated over the phone, police said.

Police will continue to respond to emergency calls.

Police said the lobby of the Prospect Police Department is closed to the public and police aren’t doing civilian fingerprinting until further notice. People who need to come to the department are asked to call ahead of time and wait outside for an officer. The non-emergency number for the department is 203-758-6609.