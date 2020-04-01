Prospect to begin virtual meetings

PROSPECT — The Town Council will hold a virtual meeting Thursday night, the first of more virtual meetings to come for town boards and commissions.

The town canceled all meetings scheduled during the last two or so weeks of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are now turning to virtual meetings to get town business done.

The special Town Council meeting Thursday starts at 6:30 p.m. The public can call 1-866-899-4679 and the use the access code 377-679-501 to listen to this meeting.

Agendas and call in information for upcoming meetings will be posted online at www.townofprospect.org. For information, call Town Hall at 203-758-4461 or email support@townofprospect.org.