Prospect to reopen Hotchkiss Field for walking

PROSPECT — The town will reopen Hotchkiss Field Thursday for walking only.

Officials closed the park on Waterbury Road in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Robert Chatfield said the park will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. People can only use the park for walking. The basketball courts, which are fenced off, are still off limits.

Chatfield said people should take proper precautions while at the park, including practicing social distancing and wearing masks, and police will be patrolling the park to ensure people are adhering to guidelines.

“Please use social distancing, and the mask you were may save your life,” Chatfield said.