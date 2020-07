PROSPECT — The Ladies Auxiliary of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department and the company ShredSmart are sponsoring a free shredding event for Prospect residents on Saturday.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prospect firehouse, 26 New Haven Road. People are asked to wear masks and place only sheets of paper in boxes for someone to collect at the event. There is no charge, but donations for the fire department will be accepted