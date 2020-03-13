Region 16 to close schools for two weeks

Elio Gugliotti, Editor

PROSPECT — Region 16 joined the long list of districts closing schools in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The region, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, will close for two weeks from March 16 to March 27, officials announced.

“The closing was warranted as a precautionary measure. I think there are some real concerns in the community,” Region 16 Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin said.

All school activities and usage privileges will be canceled while schools are closed.

The missed days will be added to the end of the school year, for now.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order on Thursday that waives the requirement for a 180-day school year, in case districts don’t meet the required number by June 30.

Yamin said school officials will also look for leniency and a waiver from the state for the missed days for a supplemental learning plan that officials are putting together for students to do at home during the closure. Information on the supplemental learning plan will be available on the district’s website, www.region16ct.org, next week.

Yamin said closing schools allows the region to help keep students safe and perform a deep cleaning of school buildings, while supporting the state’s recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Region 16’s administrative office will remain open. The district will also provide lunches for students to take home on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Long River Middle School in Prospect and Woodland Regional High School in Beacon Falls during the closure.