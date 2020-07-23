Registrars prepare for in-person voting 

NAUGATUCK — The borough’s registrars of voters have taken steps to prepare for in-person voting during the August primary and November election amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“While our office is preparing for many voters to cast their ballots via absentee ballot, we know a large number of voters in Naugatuck still want to cast their ballots in person. For some, in-person voting is as important as the vote itself,” said Republican Registrar Matthew Katra and Democratic Registrar Louise Sheedy in a joint statement.

All voting locations will be opened for the Aug. 11 primary and the Nov. 3 election. The steps taken by the registrars include: plexiglass shields between election workers and voters; workers will wear face masks and rubber gloves, and voters are asked to wear face masks; hand sanitizer will be provided at polling places; each voter will be provided with a golf pencil to fill in their ballot, and the pencils can be kept or left it in a box at the exit; voters can use their own black pen to mark the ballot; all tables, voting booths and voting machines will be cleaned regularly throughout the day; where possible, different doors to enter and exit will be used; curbside voting will be available as it has been in the past.

For information, call the registrars’ office at 203-720-7047.