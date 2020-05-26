Rescued dog dies after third surgery

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — Lucky, an abused dog the community rallied behind, died last week from complications after surgery.

Naugatuck Animal Control took possession of Lucky, a female Terrier mix who was about 10 years old, in November. At the time, she had four large tumors, dozens of small tumors, rotten teeth and a hole in the roof of her mouth.

Naugatuck Animal Control worked with Naugatuck Veterinary Hospital to treat Lucky, and over $6,000 in donations poured in from the community for her medical care.

“She was loaded with them (tumors),” said Madeline Nelson, client liaison at Naugatuck Veterinary Hospital. “This could’ve all been prevented if the original owner spayed the dog.”

Lucky needed a few surgeries to remove her mammary chain and the tumors that lined it, and treat her mouth. The first surgery was in December, when she was also spayed, and the second operation was done in February.

Nelson said Lucky had a little trouble after the first surgery and had a low red blood cell count, but it came back up. Lucky was given ample time between surgeries to recover, she said.

Lucky’s final surgery was May 19. Lucky recovered well from her final surgery and went back to her foster home, Nelson said. After a couple of hours at home, she collapsed.

Nelson said Lucky had a blood clot that went to her lungs and it sent her into respiratory distress. She died on the way to the VCA Shoreline Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center.

“The dog (Lucky) had an awesome last seven months of her life. She gained weight and had a foster brother, a Chihuahua,” Nelson said.

Any leftover money raised for Lucky will go to help other dogs at the animal shelter, according to animal control.