Restaurants weathering new way of doing business

Almost a month has passed since the state ordered restaurants to limit service to takeout and delivery only, and local restaurateurs are adjusting the best they can to doing business during a pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered restaurants to stop dine-in service through at least April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Bill Burns, the owner of the Coffee Shoppe on Maple Street in Naugatuck, the order has hindered business at the popular breakfast spot, which is now only offering meals to go.

“It’s been diminished greatly, over 60% down,” said Burns, who’s owned the Coffee Shoppe for 40 years.

Kelmend Pacuku, manager of Hometown Pizza on Waterbury Road in Prospect, said business has taken a small hit at the pizzeria.

“For any business it’s a downfall,” he said. “I would say about 20% loss of business.”

The Original Antonio’s has been serving up food on Main Street in Beacon Falls for 13 years. Manager Chris Setaro said business has remained steady, despite the restrictions.

“We were always primarily a takeout place … but I think our business has remained pretty strong,” Setaro said. “We’re offering a lot of family deals to people.”

Burns said he didn’t lay off any of his five employees, but had to cut about a third of their hours.

Hometown Pizza, which has been in its present location for 30 years, has 25 full-time and part-time employees. Pacuku said no one has been laid off and no ones’ hours have been reduced.

“We haven’t had a problem with any of our staff and didn’t let go of anyone,” said Hometown Pizza owner Jeff Pacuku, who is Kelmend’s father.

Setaro said he had to lay off two servers at Antonio’s, but the remaining eight employees are working full time.

As deliveries and takeout replace dining in, local restaurants are doing more to accommodate customers, decrease social interaction and make sure everyone stays healthy.

Setaro said Antonio’s used to charge a delivery fee but is now waving it.

At Hometown Pizza, delivery drivers are doing contact-free deliveries. Jeff Pacuku said delivery drivers place food in front of the customer’s front door and either ring the doorbell or call the customer once they walk away.

A little more than half of the deliveries are contact-free, Kelmend Pacuku said

“My biggest challenge getting by is making sure everyone stays healthy,” Burns said.

Setaro said workers clean and sanitize at Antonio’s every 20 minutes.

At Hometown Pizza, customers wait in the lobby or outside after placing their order in person. Jeff Pacuku said employees make sure customers stand at least six feet apart, and workers wipe down the doors and everything that gets touched.

“We have someone doing it nonstop, to be on the safer side,” Jeff Pacuku said. “My son is focusing on sanitizing everything and wiping down.”

As restaurants continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic, Setaro said he’s grateful for the support of the community.

“Beacon Falls is just really a great community, they really stick together and rally together,” Setaro said. “The entire Valley is just a great community of people that help each other out.”