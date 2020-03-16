Schools offering meals while closed

Naugatuck and Region 16 school districts are offering meals to children while schools are closed for at least the next two weeks.

School officials in Naugatuck and Region 16, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, announced last week that schools will close at least through March 27 in response to the COVID-19 threat.

Children can still get meals, though.

In Naugatuck, the district will provide a free bagged breakfast and a bagged lunch to all children regardless of their school enrollment status on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children do not need to be present to receive the meals.

Meals will be distributed at the following locations: Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave.; City Hill Middle School, 441 City Hill St.; Cross Street Intermediate School, 120 Cross St.; Salem Elementary School, 124 Meadow St.; Andrew Avenue Elementary School, 140 Andrew Ave.; Western Elementary School, 108 Pine St.; Hop Brook Elementary School, 75 Crown St.; Maple Hill Elementary School, 641 Maple Hill Road; Central Avenue Early Childhood Center, 28 Central Ave.; Southwood Garden Apartments, 933 Rubber Ave.; Lantern Park Condo Association, 11 Lantern Park Drive.

For information, email Kate Murphy at kate.murphy@naugatuck.k12.ct.us.

Region 16 will provide meals for students to take home on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Long River Middle School, 38 Columbia Ave., Prospect and Woodland Regional High School, 135 Back Rimmon Road, Beacon Falls.