SEEC approves grant for Klarides-Ditria

HARTFORD — The State Elections Enforcement Commission approved funding for state Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, R-105th District, under the Citizens’ Election Program, the commission announced in a news release.

Klarides-Ditria is running for re-election in the 105th House District, which includes Beacon Falls, Seymour and part of Derby, against Democrat Christopher Bowen.

The Citizens’ Election Program is a voluntary program that provides public financing to qualified candidates for General Assembly. In order to qualify, candidates for state representative must raise $5,300 from at least 150 individuals in their districts. General election grant amounts are up to $30,575 for state representative candidates.