SEEC approves grants for candidates

HARTFORD — The State Elections Enforcement Commission approved funding for state Senate candidate Justin Farmer and state Rep. Lezlye Zupkus, R-Prospect, under the Citizens’ Election Program, the commission announced.

Farmer, a Democrat from Hamden, is running in the Aug. 11 primary against Jorge Cabrera, a fellow Hamden Democrat, to secure the spot on the November ballot to challenge state Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, in the 17th Senate District. The district represents all or parts of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.

Zupkus is running for her fifth term in the 89th House District, which represents Prospect, Bethany and part of Cheshire. She is facing a challenge from Democrat Edward J. Maher III of Bethany.

The Citizens’ Election Program is a voluntary program that provides public financing to qualified candidates for General Assembly. In order to qualify, state Senate candidates must raise $16,000 from at least 300 individuals residing in their district. Candidates for state representative must raise $5,300 from at least 150 individuals in their districts. General election grant amounts are up to $103,955 for Senate candidates and $30,575 for state representative candidates.