NewsBeacon FallsNaugatuckProspectTop Stories Slideshow: Memorial Day By mycitizensnews - May 29, 2020 0 16 Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect observed Memorial Day May 25 with ceremonies. 1 of 13 Natalie Katrenya, a cadet at Norwich University in Vermont, plays taps as American Legion Post 25 member Art Beagan salutes the American flag during the Post’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 at Veterans Park in Beacon Falls. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI American Legion Post 25 member Art Beagan plays Amazing Grace during the Post’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 at Veterans Park in Beacon Falls. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI American Legion Post 25 members Michael Bouchard, left, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Robert Slater, a U.S. Air Force veteran, lay a wreath at the foot of the flagpole during the Post’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 at Veterans Park in Beacon Falls. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI American Legion Post 25 Commander Bruce Carlson speaks during the Post’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 at Veterans Park in Beacon Falls. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI Bob Delagrange plays the national anthem during the Naugatuck Veterans Council’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Naugatuck Green. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, front, Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren ‘Pete’ Hess, center, and Naugatuck Veterans Council Chairman John DeBisschop present wreaths during the council’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Naugatuck Green. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI Naugatuck Veterans Council Chairman John DeBisschop reads the names of Naugatuck residents who died in combat during the council’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Naugatuck Green. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI City Hill Middle School eighth-grader Amy Morrissey, recipient of the Phillips-Hollister Gettysburg Award, recites the Gettysburg Address during the Naugatuck Veterans Council’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Naugatuck Green. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI From left, Manny Matos, a Korean War veteran, Richard Smith and Robert Juliano, both Vietnam War veterans, salute the American flag as the national anthem is played during the Naugatuck Veterans Council’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Naugatuck Green. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department's honor guard positions itself on the Prospect Green prior to a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25. -BILL SHETTLE/REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN American Legion Post 194 Commander Martin Muzzey, right, with help from his wife, Carol Muzzey, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, places a new carnation on a wreath after a name of a Prospect resident and former veteran who died in the past year is read during a Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Prospect Green. -BILL SHETTLE/REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN The Mattatuck Drum Band performs the Battle Hymn of Republic during Prospect’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Green. -BILL SHETTLE/REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN Mark Baker, 94, a World War II and Korean War veteran, stands at attention saluting the American flag during the playing of the national anthem during Prospect’s Memorial Day ceremony May 25 on the Green. -BILL SHETTLE/REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN