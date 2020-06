Naugatuck High School Class of 2020 graduates held a car parade June 11, which was the last day of school. Teachers, family members and friends lined Rubber Avenue by the Naugatuck Event Center in the rain to congratulate the graduates as they drove by. With the traditional graduation ceremony on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the parade was held to celebrate the graduates. –PHOTOS BY ELIO GUGLIOTTI



Naugatuck High School’s virtual graduation ceremony.