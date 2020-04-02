St. Anthony’s to stream Holy Week services

PROSPECT — St. Anthony Church will live stream Holy Week services on Facebook.

The service schedule is Palm Sunday, April 5, at 11:15 a.m.; Holy Thursday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10, at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 12, at 11:15 a.m. The church will also distribute palms on Palm Sunday outside the church, 4 Union City Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The live streams are available at www.facebook.com/stanthonyprospect.org. Videos of the services will be available online at www.stanthonyprospect.org. For information, call 203-758-4056.