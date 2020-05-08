State expands use of absentee ballots for primary

By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

HARTFORD — Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill has interpreted state law to allow more voters to cast absentee ballots in the Aug. 11 primary elections for reasons related to coronavirus disease.

Merrill issued an opinion to town and city clerks May 6 that expanded the definition of an illness under the absentee ballot law based on her statutory authority as the state’s chief election official.

Gov. Ned Lamont also said May 6 that he plans to issue an emergency order modifying the law to make more voters eligible to cast absentee ballots for the August primaries.

Merrill released her legal interpretation two days after she announced a plan to send absentee ballot applications to every registered Connecticut voter for the 2020 primary and general elections as a public health precaution.

“No Connecticut voter should be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Merrill said. “The coronavirus pandemic has created unique challenges for election administration, and this interpretation of the law will allow the maximum number of Connecticut voters to use their illness as an excuse under the existing statute because of the specific nature of the coronavirus.”

Voting rights are spelled out in the state Constitution and state statute, and each limits voting to the day of the election and sets strict conditions for voting by absentee ballot, including personal illness.

Merrill has ruled that any registered voter who has a pre-existing illness can vote by absentee ballot in the Aug. 11 primaries because that voter cannot safely appear at a polling place to vote in-person due to the coronavirus.

The opinion stated that the secretary of the state’s office determined the statutory definition of illness cannot be limited to some affliction that leaves an individual debilitated or bedridden.

Merrill also determined absentee ballots are available to individuals who have come into contact with anyone with COVID-19, or individuals who are caring for someone at increased risk.

In addition, she extended eligibility to voters who feel ill or think they are ill because of the possibility of contact with the coronavirus.

Merrill continued last week to urge the legislature act in a special session before the Aug. 11 primaries to revise the absentee ballot law to make their use more widely available. She has advocated for approval of a constitutional amendment to enable the legislature to expand mail-in voting and enact early voting in Connecticut.

Lamont said he plans to push for changes at least affecting the 2020 election cycle in a special session that he expects to call in June.

“My guess is we are going to do the executive order that makes it easier to vote for the primary in August, and we are going to have the legislature come back into session probably in June, and I’m putting front and center that we’re going to have to solve the opportunity for people to vote remotely in November, as well. At least those folks of a certain age that should not be going out to the voting booth,” he said.