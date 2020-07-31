State reports additional 130 coronavirus cases

By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

Another 130 COVID-19 cases were reported out of 12,958 diagnostic tests received since Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the percentage of positive test results has been steadily ranging between 0.5% and 1.2% for the last month. The daily positivity rate was 1% based on Thursday’s testing numbers.

“That is remarkably good news,” Lamont said.

There were 645 positive results out 64,503 diagnostic tests done from July 19 to 25. There were 500 people who tested positive for the first time or had onset of symptoms, and 498 were individuals living in community settings.

The Department of Public Health reported a net increase of 13 patients hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between new admissions and discharges to 66 statewide

“I know when to worry at this point, and this doesn’t worry me in the sense of the number of people who have been admitted to our hospitals has been flat. It is not going up,” he said. “The fact that we have 13 more people hospitalized just means there weren’t as many people exiting hospitals. So, I think that we are in good shape on that front.”

To date, 10,807 patients have been hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in Connecticut, and 8,613 have been discharged, according to weekly statistics released Thursday.

There were a half-dozen more deaths reported since Wednesday. There now have been 4,431 fatalities associated with COVID-19.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported Thursday there have been 410 confirmed cases in Naugatuck and 56 in Beacon Falls since the outbreak started. There have been 37 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus and three probable deaths in Naugatuck, according to the health district, and none in Beacon Falls.

The Chesprocott Health District reported Friday morning there have been 78 cases in Prospect and no coronavirus-related deaths in town.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this report.