Students likely not returning to classrooms soon

By Elio Gugliotti and Paul Hughes, Staff

The earliest schools will reopen is April 20, but state and local officials are preparing for the possibility that schools will be closed the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts across the state closed in this month in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Initially, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all schools closed through March 31. He extended the closings through at least April 20 this week and raised the possibility of canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Lamont and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said during a Tuesday briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak it is possible that students will not be returning to school. They said the safety of students and staff will drive the decision to reopen schools for classes.

“So, we are hoping for the best, but we are planning,” Cardona said. “If the entire school year has to be called off as result of this, we are prepared to do that if it is going to mean increasing safety and flattening the curve.”

Lamont indicated that he doubts students will be returning to finish out this school year.

“I have got to be careful. I don’t want to predict the future,” he said. “Obviously, we put it out to April 20 to allow people to prepare for what I think is inevitable. My instinct is that this is a virus that is going to linger for a lot longer than that.”

Cardona and Lamont said there is no timetable for making a decision, but Cardona indicated it will not be a last-minute call.

“We want to give districts notice. We have to give parents notice. We know there is a ripple effect, but at the end of the day we are going to make sure our schools are safe for our students and staff before we let them back in,” Cardona said.

In a letter to families and staff on Monday, Region 16 Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin wrote he felt schools would be closed until at least early May. In a phone interview a couple of days later, Yamin said he can see the closing lasting longer.

“I think we’re out for the rest of the year,” he said.

Many schools districts, including Naugatuck and Region 16, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, implemented distance-learning programs for students while schools are closed. The programs use internet resources like Schoology, an online content management system, Google Classroom and Google Hangout to provide students with assignments and instructions and keep them connected with their teachers.

Naugatuck Superintendent of Schools Sharon Locke and Yamin both said their respective districts are prepared to continue distance learning the rest of the school year if necessary.

“The most challenging part is getting started,” Locke said. “Once we are up and running we expect to be able to continue as long as necessary.”

Region 16 implemented distance learning on March 16, the first day schools in the region closed due to the coronavirus.

Students in grades four through 12 were provided Chromebooks to use, including an additional 120 Chromebooks that were distributed after schools closed. Yamin said officials also plan to provide iPads for students who need them in kindergarten through third grade. The district also paid for wireless internet hotspots for 12 families that didn’t have internet access.

The service for a hotspot costs about $43 a month and the district can stop it whenever officials want to, Region 16 Director of Finance and Business Operations Anthony DiLeone said.

Yamin said remote learning is new to everyone and presents its share of challenges, including finding a balance with how much information to give students and parents. He said he heard from parents who were pleased the program was up and running quickly. He said he also heard feedback from people who felt they were getting bombarded with emails and notices from administrators, teachers and counselors each day.

Yamin said officials might have been a little too anxious at first and hammered parents and students with information and assignments.

“We’re trying to find a balance with keeping kids engaged and parents informed and not overwhelming them,” he said.

Naugatuck launched its distance-learning program on Monday.

Locke said nearly every student received a Chromebook. She said officials focused on establishing connections with all students this week, and ensuring all of families have internet access.

“We have a handful of families without access and are working with them to arrange access,” she said.

Locke said school administrators reported that about 75% percent of students were engaged in completing assignments the first few days of the program. She called this a rough estimate and said officials plan to start monitoring participation closer next week. She added officials will reach out to students who are missing from online learning.

“This community has come together to support all of our children and families,” she said. “I am proud to be a part of such a special community.”