Suspects steal ATM during gas station break-in

NAUGATUCK — Two men stole an ATM from a gas station on North Main Street early Tuesday morning before fleeing in an SUV with another suspect waiting inside, according to police.

Police said two men forced open the front door of the Sunoco gas station at 531 North Main St. at about 4 a.m. Once inside, police said, the suspects took the ATM and loaded it into a dark-colored Infiniti SUV that was waiting in the parking lot with a third suspect inside.

Police said the SUV was last seen driving onto Route 8 northbound.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.