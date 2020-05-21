Taxpayers can apply for deferment program 

BEACON FALLS — The town is accepting applications for a tax deferment program from taxpayers that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the program, qualified taxpayers will have their July tax payments deferred, interest free, until Oct. 1. To qualify, residents must have lost 20% of their household income since April 1 from being furloughed, laid off or having their hours reduced at work. For businesses and nonprofits to qualify, their revenue must be expected to decrease by 30% from April to June compared to the same time period last year.

Applications are due by July 1. For information or an application, visit the tax collector’s page on the town’s website, www.beaconfalls-ct.org, or call the tax collector’s office at 203-723-5244.